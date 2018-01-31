Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would not be drawn on how the masterminds behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were preparing for the possible arrival of the X-Men and Fantastic Four should Disney's high-profile acquisition of 21st Century Fox succeed.

The move would allow the big screen rights to the two superhero teams to return home to Marvel. That would mean Wolverine, Professor X, The Thing and many other characters would be free to mingle with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and more.

The acquisition deal hinges on approval from the United States Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

"These are big deals and certainly above my pay grade," Feige told Vulture at a press junket for Black Panther, Marvel's next blockbuster.

"The truth of the matter as I understand it is the deal has to be figured out. There's been no communication. We're not thinking about it. We're focusing on everything we've already announced.

"If and when the deal actually happens, we'll start to think more about it. Until then, we have a lot to do."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the branching story coming to a head in April when Avengers: Infinity War assembles an almighty cast of superheroes from each of the 18 films that preceded it.

Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, the Guardians, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and many more will unite to take on Thanos, who threatens all existence.

The story concludes in 2019's untitled Avengers film, marking what Feige has called a true "finale". That, plus a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel in the summer of 2019 are as much as we know about Marvel's future plans for now.

Feige said that none of the planned films would be "adjusted" by confirmation of the Disney-Fox deal so don't expect Wolverine to appear in next year's Avengers.

Vulture also asked Feige about stepping down and how far ahead he had thought about his future at Marvel.

"I think about it through 2019, through the movies we've already shot or are about to start filming. I'm hoping to deliver on everything we've promised thus far," he said.