Discount grocery chain Lidl has announced a fashion collection with supermodel and Heidi Klum. The outfits designed by the German mother-of-four are aimed at being a "high-end yet affordable collection", said the chain.

But the German supermarket is keeping the details of the unlikely fashion partnership under wraps until later this year.

Klum added: "Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I'm proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration."

Lidl UK's commercial director, Ryan McDonnell, added: "We are extremely excited about offering our most premium fashion range to date, and look forward to the first collection going on sale later this year."

German discount supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi have eaten into the market share of major UK players such as Tesco and Sainsbury's in recent years, as cash-strapped shoppers look for bargains.

But discounters have also extended their range by selling premium goods, from lobsters to skiwear, in a bid to attract more affluent consumers.

Klum, formerly married to British singer Seal, has in the past designed for brands such as Victoria's Secret, Birkenstock and Jordache jeans.

She made her name in the 1990s as a model for Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret.

Heidi Klum's fashion line for Lidl will launch throughout its network of over 650 stores across Europe and the US later this year.