Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of signing Milan starlet Suso now appear slimmer than ever after the playmaker assured Rossoneri fans he is going nowhere this summer.

Suso, who left Liverpool to join the fallen Serie A giants in 2015, has just one more year remaining on his current contract at the San Siro. While there has been talk of a new deal, the 23-year-old is still waiting for an offer to be put forward, with Milan's priorities this summer centring on an overhaul of their first-team squad which has already seen their summer spending surge past the £80m mark.

IBTimes UK understands Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is interested in bringing the player to White Hart Lane as an upgrade on Moussa Sissoko, although Milan's reluctance to sell has made it a difficult challenge for the Premier League club.

Suso, who has also attracted interest from West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United, now appears ready to shun that interest and remain in Serie A.

"I haven't signed my contract renewal yet but I am very happy at Milan, this is my team, my family is happy and I will certainly remain here," Suso said during the Sportitalia Awards, Football Italia report.

"I want to thank all the fans, because it was a great year and they were wonderful."

Suso was a key player under Milan boss Vincenzo Montella during the 2016-2017 season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 34 Serie A appearances to help his side secure qualification for the Europa League.

Tottenham have been quiet in the summer transfer window so far with the only notable deal attracting headlines focusing on Kyle Walker's move to Manchester City, with negotiations now set to drag into next week.

The club do remain linked with a move to bring in Sporting CP midfielder Adrien Silva, with Portuguese reports suggesting they have made a €30m (£26.2m, $34m) bid for the Portugal international.