Swansea City have slapped a £35m price tag on talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson amid interest from long-term admirers Everton. Despite Swansea's ongoing troubles this season, Sigurdsson has managed to enjoy one of the seasons of his career at The Liberty Stadium and his wondrous form has predictably attracted interest.

The Icelandic international has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League this season despite having to contend with being deployed in a number of different positions by Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley and Paul Clement.

His versatility, amongst other things, has left a lasting impression on Everton boss Koeman, according to The Daily Mail. The Dutchman was keen to bring Sigurdsson to Goodison Park last summer – he saw a £25m offer swiftly rejected – and has continued to make enquiries into the former Reading playmaker's availability this season.

Swansea's hierarchy are understandably reluctant to part with their coveted asset and are aware of the backlash they would potentially face should they let Sigurdsson leave The Liberty Stadium.

Swans fans were angered by their American owners after they sold influential captain Ashley Williams to Everton last summer and they will presumably not want to suffer similar disappointment at the end of the current campaign.

Swansea are currently just three points above the relegation zone and their stance over Sigurdsson would be significantly weakened if they did drop down to the Championship. They would still attempt to command a fee close to their £35m valuation, but Koeman and Everton are eager to lure him to Merseyside regardless of Swansea's circumstances.

The Toffees may face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United for Sigurdsson, who had a spell with their fierce rivals Tottenham. But with the financial muscle provided by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, along with the promise of European football, Everton are seemingly in pole position to sign the 27-year-old.