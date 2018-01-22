- Swansea City welcome Liverpool to Liberty Stadium as they go in search of points for survival bid.
- Reds could leapfrog Chelsea with a comprehensive win over Carlos Carvalhal's side.
- Swansea able to welcome back Kyle Naughton and Mike van der Hoorn from suspension.
- Mohamed Salah should feature but Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is likely to miss out.
Some pre-match thoughts from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:
"I didn't think too much about a single player – I thought about the team's performance.
"It's very important that we all show the perfect attitude tonight. Life can be quite a challenge; our last game was against the top of the table and now it's against the bottom of the table.
"We had a really good training week and the pitch here looks quite OK. A lot of things are different tonight. It's all about the right attitude and I expect the right attitude from Virgil of course as well.
"If we show it then we are difficult to play, and if we are difficult to play then we can win the game."
Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal makes a few changes to the side that drew away at Newcastle United last week.
Naughton, Fernandez and Fer come in for McBurnie, Bartley and Carroll, who are named as substitutes. Looks like a five-man defence for the beleaguered Swans this evening.
So Virgil van Dijk makes his first league start for the Reds after missing the incredible win over Manchester City through injury.
Salah, Mane and Firmino all start, while Karius continues in goal as Klopp attempts to give him every chance to prove himself.
With Henderson and Milner out, the captain's armband falls to Emre Can, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.
Swansea City: Bony, Narsingh, Nordfeldt, Carroll, Bartley, Roque, McBurnie.
Liverpool: Milner, Klavan, Lallana, Mignolet, Ings, Solanke, Alexander-Arnold.
Swansea City's line-up in text form:
Fabianski; Naughton, Fernández, Van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Leroy Fer, Ki, Clucas; J.Ayew, Dyer.
Liverpool's line-up in text form:
Karius, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Supporters making their way down to the Liberty.
Team news less than 10 minutes away. Will Carvalhal spring a surprise or two, will Klopp unleash Mane, Salah AND Firmino? He has been known to rotate this season.
We'll find out in due course.
As you may have heard, Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez in a deal that sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal.
Will such a monstrous transfer convince Klopp to delve in the market once again?
"The answer to something like that [is] if something jumped in my face then maybe we will think about it, but if not we don't actively [look to] find a new player that we don't know so far and think that's a solution or whatever." Klopp said.
Liverpool will be able to call upon in-form Mohamed Salah for tonight's clash after the Egyptian recovered from a cold to make it to south Wales.
Captain Jordan Henderson will not feature, though he has returned to first-team training.
For Swansea, Kyle Naughton is back after serving a three-match suspension, while Mike van der Hoorn has returned to fitness in time to face the Reds.
My mistake. Swansea have released a fancy social media video, complete with funky, sliding graphics and all. Enjoy below.
No fancy social media videos from Swansea's end. Only a rallying cry from their long-serving full-back, Angel Rangel.
No game is ever truly complete without a rather needless pre-match video these days.
They may be bottom of the table, and his side may have beaten them from pillar to post last month, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not underestimating Swansea.
"I can't imagine any easy games in the Premier League and Swansea is for sure not an easy game.
"We played Swansea a few weeks ago with a caretaker manager and I said after the game it was much more difficult than the result could make you think, so we know about the specific challenge in this game.
"They are bottom of the table but they are in a good way. What you have seen since the new manager has come in is a big improvement again: much better results and they won their FA Cup replay during the week."
Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is hoping his side can pull off a giant-killing tonight.
"It's David versus Goliath, but surprises do happen and we will be ready to prepare a surprise on Monday.
"They have strong points, but a team that lets in three has weak points also.
"So let's try and exploit that and hide the strong points that they do have."
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live coverage of Swansea City vs Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp's side, fresh off the back of a momentous victory over league leaders Manchester City, could leapfrog Chelsea into third place with a comfortable win over the Swans, and it's look they will be able to call upon the services of Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian recovered from an illness.
Carlos Carvalhal's side are in dire need of points for very different reasons, though - the south Wales outfit are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with those around them picking up form and points in recent weeks.
Swansea will be able to call upon Kyle Naughton and Mike van der Hoorn, though, while Liverpool will have to make do without captain Jordan Henderson, who suffered a hamstring problem last month.
Stay with IB Times UK for the latest team news, updates and reaction from all the goings on at The Liberty Stadium.