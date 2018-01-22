Live Close Swansea City vs Liverpool Swansea City welcome Liverpool to Liberty Stadium as they go in search of points for survival bid.

Reds could leapfrog Chelsea with a comprehensive win over Carlos Carvalhal's side.

Swansea able to welcome back Kyle Naughton and Mike van der Hoorn from suspension.

Mohamed Salah should feature but Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is likely to miss out.

Now 19:15 Some pre-match thoughts from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I didn't think too much about a single player – I thought about the team's performance. "It's very important that we all show the perfect attitude tonight. Life can be quite a challenge; our last game was against the top of the table and now it's against the bottom of the table. "We had a really good training week and the pitch here looks quite OK. A lot of things are different tonight. It's all about the right attitude and I expect the right attitude from Virgil of course as well. "If we show it then we are difficult to play, and if we are difficult to play then we can win the game."

3 min 19:12 Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal makes a few changes to the side that drew away at Newcastle United last week. Naughton, Fernandez and Fer come in for McBurnie, Bartley and Carroll, who are named as substitutes. Looks like a five-man defence for the beleaguered Swans this evening.

10 min 19:05 So Virgil van Dijk makes his first league start for the Reds after missing the incredible win over Manchester City through injury. Salah, Mane and Firmino all start, while Karius continues in goal as Klopp attempts to give him every chance to prove himself. With Henderson and Milner out, the captain's armband falls to Emre Can, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield.

23 min 18:52 Team news less than 10 minutes away. Will Carvalhal spring a surprise or two, will Klopp unleash Mane, Salah AND Firmino? He has been known to rotate this season. We'll find out in due course.

25 min 18:50 As you may have heard, Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Alexis Sanchez in a deal that sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal. Will such a monstrous transfer convince Klopp to delve in the market once again? "The answer to something like that [is] if something jumped in my face then maybe we will think about it, but if not we don't actively [look to] find a new player that we don't know so far and think that's a solution or whatever." Klopp said.

28 min 18:47 Liverpool will be able to call upon in-form Mohamed Salah for tonight's clash after the Egyptian recovered from a cold to make it to south Wales. Captain Jordan Henderson will not feature, though he has returned to first-team training. For Swansea, Kyle Naughton is back after serving a three-match suspension, while Mike van der Hoorn has returned to fitness in time to face the Reds.

33 min 18:42 No fancy social media videos from Swansea's end. Only a rallying cry from their long-serving full-back, Angel Rangel. 15 games left until the end of this season to maintain our Premier League status. Letâ€™s start from the one tonight versus Liverpool. Only one word for me, BELIEF! The #JackArmy still has a big part to play too! #AllTogetherNow #NeverGiveUp âšªï¸âš«ï¸ — Ã€ngel Rangel (@arangelz) January 22, 2018

38 min 18:37 They may be bottom of the table, and his side may have beaten them from pillar to post last month, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not underestimating Swansea. "I can't imagine any easy games in the Premier League and Swansea is for sure not an easy game. "We played Swansea a few weeks ago with a caretaker manager and I said after the game it was much more difficult than the result could make you think, so we know about the specific challenge in this game. "They are bottom of the table but they are in a good way. What you have seen since the new manager has come in is a big improvement again: much better results and they won their FA Cup replay during the week."

40 min 18:35 Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is hoping his side can pull off a giant-killing tonight. "It's David versus Goliath, but surprises do happen and we will be ready to prepare a surprise on Monday. "They have strong points, but a team that lets in three has weak points also. "So let's try and exploit that and hide the strong points that they do have."