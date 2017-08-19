Live Jose Mourinho could name the same XI that thrashed West Ham United on the opening weekend of the new season with no fresh injury concerns.

Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo remain out.

Roque Mesa could make his Swansea City debut.

Paul Clement's side in action for the first time since Gylfi Sigurdsson's £45m move to Everton this week.

No surprise there then; Jose Mourinho sticks to the same starting XI that thrashed West Ham United last time out. That means Marcus Rashford is selected on the left ahead of Anthony Martial while Victor Lindelof is left to wait for his Premier League debut on the bench. Nemanja Matic, who bossed the midfield against the Hammers, again partners Paul Pogba in a two-man midfield.

16 min 11:24 Jose Mourinho suggested the club have now given up on their pursuit of bringing a new winger to Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on 31 August. Marcus Rashford started out on the left against West Ham last week with Anthony Martial replacing him half way through the second half, grabbing a goal and providing an assist for Paul Pogba late on. If United's transfer business is done until January, both will have the opportunity to claim the role as their own.

23 min 11:17 Team news: Manchester United Luke Shaw and Ashley Young will be in action against Swansea... the Under-23 side that is. Having returned to training after injuries suffered at the end of last season, the pair will feature for United's Under-23 side against their Swansea counterparts on Monday night.

27 min 11:13 United's thumping win against West Ham United will have them in a confident mood this afternoon but Swansea City have established themselves as their biggest bogey side. United have won just two of their last six meetings with the south Wales club and were held to a draw at Old Trafford the last time the sides met in April.

36 min 11:03 Team news: Swansea City With Leon Britton still struggling with a back injury, there could be a debut for summer signing Roque Mesa this afternoon in midfield. The Liberty Stadium will get its first look at Tammy Abraham with Fernando Llorente unlikely to feature. The former Juventus striker returned to training this week after breaking his arm during the summer but today's clash with Unite is likely to come too soon for him.