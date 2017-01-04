Swansea striker Fernando Llorente has claimed he knows nothing about reports linking him with a potential January move to Chelsea. However, the Spaniard refused to hide his admiration for Antonio Conte after admitting that his former Juventus boss is the best manager he has ever worked under.

The World Cup 2010 winnerjoined Swansea during the summer transfer window following the departures of Portugal international Eder, Alberto Paloschi and Bafetimbi Gomis.

The 31-year-old has since scored six goals in 17 appearances for the Welsh outfit, but Spanish publication AS recently reported Conte is keen on luring Llorente to Chelsea during the current transfer window to serve as back-up his for Diego Costa. The Italian boss knows the Swansea number nine well from their time together at Juventus.

Questioned about those reports during an interview with Spanish news agency EFE, Llorente said: "The truth is that I don't know anything about it. Now I am focused exclusively on Swansea, in the complicated situation that we have ahead."

The Swansea striker, who has been coached by the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, Unai Emery and Vicente Del Bosque, admitted that the current Chelsea boss has been the best manager of his career. He declared himself unsurprised about the Italian's successful start to life at Stamford Bridge.

"My experience with Conte at Juve was fantastic. He is the best coach I have ever had in my career and I wish him the best. I was sure that when he arrived to the Premier League he would do well because he is a winner and he works very well. I really enjoyed during my year with him at Juve and I wish him all the best at Chelsea. "

Llorente's current focus is on guiding Swansea out of the relegation zone after his side secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night. The Spaniard admitted that he didn't expect such tough season, but hopes new boss Paul Clement can help them turn the situation around.

"I did not expect [to be fighting against relegation] but things have been getting ugly little by little, and when you get into a situation like this it's complicated. Everything goes wrong and it's not easy not to change that," Llorente admitted.

"We are very happy [with the win over Palace] because it was a final for us. We faced the rival that is just above us in the table and we knew it was an opportunity to have salvation in our hands. Now the new boss has just arrived and we have to improve. Hopefully he will help us and we can start to be a team that have things clear. I wish that from there the wins will come,"

"I know [Clement] has been in great clubs with [Carlo] Ancelotti. He has learned a lot from him and I think he can help us a lot. He has not had much experience on his own yet but I am sure he will help us. The first impression has been very positive; he has transmitted us important things and his presence [against Palace] has helped us. We hope he can help to get out of this situation."