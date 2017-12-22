A Taylor Swift fan has got very lucky this Christmas.

The This Is What You Made Me Do hitmaker, 28, revealed some good news to her supporter, Stephanie, backstage at one of her shows in Manchester.

Stephanie had been left without a home and her partner Matthew lost his job while she was pregnant.

In a touching post on Swift's new app the Swift Life, Stephanie wrote: "I've been contemplating posting this story for a while. I've finally decided to tell you all what Taylor did for me this night. What many of you don't know is that for 8 months of my pregnancy I was homeless.

"Long story short our first flat was condemned for health and safety reasons and we lost everything. To add to the stress, during this time Matthew lost his job. My mum told Taylor and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester.

"After the show Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, "Stephanie, You've been in my life for a long time and you've never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn't. You're mum told me.."

"She told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me "I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff," she added.

Stephanie acknowledged how Swift changed her life, praising the singer's generosity and admitted she would always "love her".

She added: "That night she gave me her hand and lifted me off the ground. The same way she's done for 12 years. I love her forever. #SwiftStories #Taymoji #MySwiftStory (sic)."

Swift – who is currently dating British actor Joe Alwyn – released her latest album Reputation this year and is worth a reported $280m – which is just under £213m.