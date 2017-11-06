MISSING ENANGERED JUVENILE: Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, 16, 125lbs, black hair, brn eyes. Last seen Nov 4 at 11:30pm at residence in Endsley Turn. pic.twitter.com/mJshAXoKTT

A 16-year-old girl from Virginia, who police say was abducted by an MS-13 gang member, is missing for a second time just one week after her safe return.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, of Prince William County, was last seen voluntarily leaving her home on Saturday (4 November), police say. According to WJLA, authorities said Aguilar-Cruz is missing and endangered as she is "believed to be in need of assistance".

Aguilar-Cruz was previously missing in October, WTOP reported.

When she last went missing, Aguilar-Criz was seen with 21-year-old Roberto Medrano Segovia at a party in Woodbridge, where they got into an argument. Segovia was allegedly seen forcing the Hispanic teen into a dark Honda Civic outside the home.

According to WTOP, Segovia was arrested in October for abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement. Police said Segovia threatened people at the party with a knife and claimed to be an MS-13 gang member.

The man left the party, but later returned and slashed the tyres of a vehicle belonging to a person who had intervened on Aguilar-Cruz's behalf.

Segovia and the teen were found by police about a mile away at another home in Woodbridge, around 12 hours after she was reported missing. Police said the girl was unharmed and was returned to her family.

The girl and Segovia had a previous relationship, police spokesman Sgt Jonathan Perok told reporters. Investigators do not believe the girl's abduction stemmed from gang activity, WTOP reported.

Prince William County Police describe Aguilar-Cruz as a Hispanic female, 5ft 2in tall and weighing 125lbs. She had brown eyes and long brown hair.