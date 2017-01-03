Teen Wolf season 6 returns with a new episode this Tuesday (3 January) at 9pm EST on MTV Network. Episode 6 is titled Ghosted, where Scott McCall, Lydia Martin and Malia Tate look for clues about the wild hunt to save Stiles Stilinski.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

Scott, Lydia and Malia look for clues about the Wild Hunt; Liam and Hayden take drastic measures in the fight against the Ghost Riders.

Click here to watch the episode online on MTV's official website. You can live stream the episode by clicking here (only in the US).

In the previous episode, titled Radio Silence, fans finally found out where the Ghost Riders are keeping Stiles and other people whose memories were erased. After unsuccessful in his attempt to find a way out of the magical barrier, Stiles used an intercom to contact Scott and Lydia through the radio in his Jeep. He told them to find "Canaan", one of the names of the place on the arrivals board.

A promo for the upcoming episode opens with Lydia travelling to another world vis her dreams. She explains her journey to Scott and Malie and tells them, "I saw a carousel and people disappearing in clouds of smoke." Malia questions, "Do you ever have nice dreams?" They later find a place called Cannan on the map, and decide to visit the town, as Scott point out, "Why would Stiles send us here?" Lydia equips looking at a practically deserted town , "Cannan is a ghost town!"

The promo ends with a strange woman greeting them with surprise in Cannan. She excitedly yells seeing the group, "Visitors, I can't believe we have visitors!" and she is later revealed to be a Banshee.