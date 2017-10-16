The Australian police on Monday (16 October) charged a teenage boy for allegedly raping and robbing an elderly woman in Perth. He was arrested a day before.

The shocking sex attack incident took place early on Friday morning at the 83-year-old victim's Waikiki home, police said. She was sleeping at the time of the attack.

The boy appeared at Perth Children's Court on Monday morning, where he was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual penetration without consent, and one count each of attempted aggravated sexual penetration without consent, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated home burglary and stealing.

The boy did not apply for bail, according to Australian Associated Press.

Earlier, police said they took an unusual measure to arrest the 15-year-old boy wanted in connection with the case, stating that it was in the public interest that the boy was arrested at the earliest.

In usual circumstances, police do not reveal the identity of a minor if involved in any crime. However, in this case, police published the boy's name and photograph in local papers to locate him. He was arrested from a Waikiki home on Sunday morning.

The boy was then taken for questioning by Western Australia Police Sexual Assault Squad.

9NEWS reported that the woman was robbed, raped and forced to shower by her attacker. She was admitted to Fiona Stanley Hospital and stayed a night, following which she was released.

The boy was remanded in detention to appear in court again via video link on 27 November.