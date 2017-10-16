An Aer Lingus pilot managed to skillfully land a passenger plane being rocked by the 90mph winds of Storm Ophelia. Video of the incident shows the plane rocking back and forth as it makes its landing at Dublin Airport on Monday (16 October).

Aer Lingus Flight El491 from Faro, Portugal was caught up in the fierce winds that have assaulted the Emerald Isle and left thousands without power, the MailOnline reported.

Nerve-wracking images shot by press officer Sean Hassett show the plane swaying as it reaches the runway. The plane, which was carrying Hassett's parents, nearly tipped sideways as it made its death-defying landing.

"My parents flight landing @DublinAirport, well done to the pilot of El491, my heart was in my mouth! #ophelia," wrote Hassett on Twitter.

The pilot managed to land the plane safely at 2.22pm on Monday, with no injuries reported.

The storm, which has been downgraded from a hurricane, has already left three dead in Ireland. The victims were identified as Clare O'Neill, Michael Pyke and Fintan Goss, The Irish Sun reported.

O'Neill, in her 50s, was driving with her mother near the village of Aglish, Waterford when a branch fell, pierced the motor's window and struck the mother-of-one in the chest. She died instantly, while her mother, in her 70s, was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Pyke, in his 30s, was attempting to clear a fallen tree that was blocking a road between the villages of Ballybrado and Cahir, County Tipperary with a chainsaw when he was killed. According to the Sun, it is believed he was fatally injured by one of the tree's branches.

The third victim, 33-year-old Goss, was killed when a falling tree struck his car in Ravensdale, Dundalk. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the tragic incident.

According to the MailOnline, gusts of up to 97mph were recorded hitting Roche's Point Lighthouse in Cork. Storm Ophelia forced schools throughout Ireland to close early, flights to be grounded and bridges to be shut down. Troops have been placed on standby in Ireland.