UK supermarket leader Tesco announced a shake-up of its distribution network on Monday (9 January), which would lead to 1,000 job cuts.

In a statement, the company said the changes being introduced were part of a wider programme of transformation.

Under the proposals, the number of Tesco's UK distribution centres would be reduced from 25 to 23. Welham Green and Chesterfield distribution centres would be the two hubs heading for the chopping block.

Tesco's Reading distribution centre will encompass Welham Green's grocery operations, while the majority of the supermarket's general merchandising distribution will move into one distribution centre at Middlesbrough.

Additionally, Tesco is also withdrawing from a shared warehouse it shared with logistics firm DHL in Daventry, Northamptonshire.

The company said the move was the next phase of a transformation programme that has been underway for the last two years.