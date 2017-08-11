A man has been jailed for at least 20 years for murdering his brother and attempting to murder his brother's girlfriend by setting them on fire on New Year's Day.

Blair Logan poured fuel over his younger brother Cameron, a 23-year-old psychology graduate, and 25-year-old Rebecca Williams, a radio journalist, as they lay in bed the Logan family home in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that the pair endured a "hostile" relationship, with the attack said to be in retaliation for a recent incident at the house in which Cameron punched his brother.

Williams was rescued from the family home and treated in hospital, while the brother's parents suffered smoke inhalation.

Sentencing Logan judge Lady Scott said he had "acted with wicked recklessness" which resulted in his brother dying a "horrible death".

He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 20 years, reduced from 24 because of his early plea.

The judge accepted court reports that Logan had "abnormal personality traits" but said there was no suggestion he had a mental disorder, adding he was criminally responsible for his actions.

The 27-year-old Tesco store assistant admitted pouring petrol over his brother and his partner "with the intention of maiming or crippling" Cameron, but claimed he did not mean to murder him.

He earlier told officers: "It was not my intent to kill him but I did do it."

Both parents were in court, along with Miss Williams and her family, as sentence was passed. Williams previously described her boyfriend as sensitive, kind and funny and said he wanted to become a detective.

Petrol from church garage

The defendant's parents, David and Catherine Logan, added in a letter to the court that they "find it extremely difficult to reconcile the Blair they know with the Blair who caused Cameron's death".

During the trial, the court heard the two brothers had not spoken since the death of their grandmother in 2013.

A computer seized from Logan's bedroom showed that he had searched the internet for burn victims since October last year.

Logan previously told detectives he took the petrol from a church garage six weeks before the fire and stored it in his bedroom.

On the night of the fire, his brother and his girlfriend, who lived in Glasgow, had arranged to stay at the family home, with Catherine Logan setting up an inflatable mattress for them in the living room. They returned from a Hogmanay party at around 4am.

At around 7.15am, Catherine Logan was woken by the family dog whining and when she went downstairs she saw a figure in dark clothing standing inside the living room.

Alex Prentice QC, prosecuting, previously told the court: "Catherine Logan then heard Cameron roar in surprise, shock and fear, before the accused made a jerking motion with his arm as if throwing something."

The court heard the figure in dark clothing ran out of the house, soon followed by Catherine Logan.

David Logan, a solicitor, tried to enter the living room, but was beaten back by the flames and left the building.

Williams managed to crawl out of the living room into the kitchen, putting her head in the fridge in a bid to protect herself from the fire.

David Logan came back into the house with a neighbour and rescued Williams. She suffered burns to her hands, arms and face, which has left scarring and has undergone surgery four times.