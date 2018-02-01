It was a perfect vacation for a Texas family until they stopped at Crescent Beach in Florida when a freak accident killed a 35-year-old father of three.

Lee Goggin from Dallas was on a trip with his wife, sister and three children, and was passing through St Augustine in Florida when the family decided to halt at Crescent Beach on Sunday (28 January) afternoon. Goggin then started making a sand tunnel near some dunes while his wife filmed him, but the tunnel suddenly collapsed, burying him alive.

Family members and people present there tried hard to get him out, but failed. In the meantime, Goggin also had a cardiac arrest, the Daily Mail reported.

Later, 911 was called for help and after 30 minutes of struggle, emergency responders were able to rescue him. The personal trainer was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, hoping he would manage to come out of the trauma but he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Confirming his death, Goggin's sister Rachel Burt posted a statement on Facebook, saying: "It is with great sorrow and sadness that I write this. My precious, big brother is with Jesus."

However, the sobbing family has found comfort in the fact that Goggin's death will save other people as they have donated his organs as per his wish.

"Lee wanted to give as much of himself to others as he could. He will be following, once again, in our mom's footsteps by donating as many organs as possible to bring hope to other families," Burt wrote in the Facebook post.

She also thanked people for their prayers, calls, messages and visits. "I believe in the sun, even when it's not shining. I believe in love, even when I cannot feel it. I believe in God, even when he is silent. Lee, my sweet big brother, we love you so much and can't wait to be reunited with you one day!" she added.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the St Johns County Sheriff's Office is trying to find why the sand tunnel collapsed.