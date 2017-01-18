She was one of the original cast members of Towie and engaged to Mark Wright – who is now married to one of British television's most famous actress, Michelle Keegan.

But it seems that after everything she has been through – her troubled love life and fluctuating weight being focused on by the media in particular – Lauren Goodger is in need of help.

As her relationship with jailbird Joey Morrison went public just last month, there has been much speculation about their romance and the former reality star is now starring in tonight's Channel 5 programme, In Therapy.

The television show sees the Towie star undergo psychological evaluations and intensive therapy with leading specialist Mandy Saligari. Along with her new love, she will delve into her childhood experiences and discuss her ongoing battle with her weight, failed past romances and controversial reality show appearances.

Goodger was famously in an on/off relationship with fellow Towie star Wright before enduring another "toxic" – in her words – relationship with Jake McLean for over two years.

So who exactly is Goodger's new flame, Mr Morrison? For a start, it emerged that the TV star had tried for a baby with her lover, and also has his name tattooed on her wrist. She also wrote a tribute to him over Christmas writing that she couldn't wait to see him after his release.

So why exactly is he in jail? Morrison was handed a 16-year prison sentence in March for a string of violent drugs-related charges along with an accomplice, Marvin Russell Jacobs, The Sun reports.

The pair were both 24 years old at the time of sentencing and were convicted of multiple offences. These included possession of a firearm, kidnapping, blackmail, actual bodily harm and aggravated burglary.

They were caught once forensic examinations linked objects left at the scene to the pair. Things went from bad to worse as at the time of Morrison's arrest in 2009, he was found in possession of £60,000 worth of cocaine and £10,000 in cash.

It is unclear how Goodger met Morrison but, in the past, she has also claimed that she has known him for "many years."

Inn tonight's show, she says: "My current boyfriend... he's in prison" before being questioned by Ms Saligari. In the past, Goodger said of the romance: "It's really narrow-minded that people see him as a criminal.

"Yes, he's not been an angel but people deserve a second chance and his crimes never involved innocent people."

As of the rest of his sentence, Morrison has less than two years to serve in HMP Standford Hill in Kent.

Tune into In Therapy: Lauren Goodger tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.