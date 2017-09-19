Juan Mata has issued a warning to his Manchester United teammate not to "slow down and relax" ahead of the busy schedule.

The Red Devils have already played three games since the last international break as their first Champions League win of the season over Basel was sandwiched between league ties against Stoke City and Everton.

Jose Mourinho's side welcome Burton Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup, in which United are the defending champions. This is followed by trips to Southampton and Russia [CSKA Moscow in the Champions League], followed by a home league fixture against Crystal Palace on 30 September.

After a 2-2 draw against Stoke, United bounced back with a 3-0 win over Basel in the European competition followed by a 4-0 victory against Everton. Mata is delighted with his side's last two wins, but claims the players at the club "remain calm" despite their impressive wins this month.

"We haven't won anything yet, this is just the beginning and with such a busy schedule there's no time to slow down and relax," Mata wrote in his weekly blog.

"We are happy, for sure, but we keep the euphoria away from the dressing room. Inside, we remain calm, with our feet firmly on the ground."

"This coming Wednesday we start the Carabao Cup, a new name for a competition in which we are the defending champions.

"We will be facing Burton Albion, a Championship club that will visit Old Trafford trying to play a historic game. They have just defeated Fulham and I'm sure they will try to surprise us.

"Back to the Premier League, on Saturday we play against Southampton, always a tough team to visit.

"They don't concede goals easily and they have a good balance in the squad. It will be a pleasure to face my good friend Oriol Romeu. We will try to upset him a little bit by winning the game just the day before his birthday."