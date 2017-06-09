Theresa May has confirmed that she will remain as prime minister and lead a government with the assistance of the DUP.

Speaking on the steps of Downing Street seven weeks after announcing the snap election and flanked by her husband Philip, she said: "I will lead a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country."

She also spoke about cracking down on the radical Islamist ideology behind the London attacks and fulfilling the promise of Brexit together.

May said that "the country needs certainty" and for that reason she would lead a government by working with "our friends in the DUP."

It is unknown what sort of deal the prime minister may have struck with the DUP to get their support.

After speaking to the Queen in Buckingham Palace, Theresa May notably used the full name of her party the 'Conservative and unionist party' while making her statement, emphasising the need for unity after a divisive election campaign.

The Conservatives were left shocked after they lost 12 seats, bringing in a hung parliament while Labour made gains of 29 seats.

The Tories lost out in England but were able to compensate for some of the losses by taking seats off the SNP in Scotland.

On social media, people accused Theresa May of "denial" after her refusal to resign and her plasn to forge a government with an alliance with the DUP.

Theresa May's speech the most staggering exercise in political denial I've ever seen. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) June 9, 2017

#TheresaMay is in complete denial about her loss. Keeping calm and carrying on with no mention of the actual results? She won't/can't last! — Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) June 9, 2017

Arsene Wenger isn't the only old person who's in denial and not willing to give up power #TheresaMay — GauðŸŽ§ (@ConteBeBothered) June 9, 2017

I canâ€™t believe Iâ€™ve just witnessed such a speech from @theresa_may She seemed in complete denial of the results from the last 12 hours. — Chris Aldous ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@toffeeboy09) June 9, 2017

What a bizarre statement from @theresa_may - seems to be in complete denial about what has just happened to her... surely she has to go...?! — Matthew Rhodes Ù† (@MatthewRhodes) June 9, 2017

The state opening of parliament which sees the unveiling of the Queen's speech is currently billed to take place on the 19 June.

Brexit negotiations are also set to start on the same day.

The Tories are expected to end up with 319 seats ahead of Labour on 261, the SNP 35 and the Lib Dems on 12. The DUP won 10 seats.

Together the Tories and the DUP would have 329 MPs, which would be enough to govern and pass the Queen's Speech.