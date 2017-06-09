Theresa May has no intention of resigning following the shock general election result of a hung parliament.

BBC and Sky News both reported that the prime minister would not resign after the Conservatives lost 12 seats, erasing their already slender majority.

May will apparently stay on and work to form a new government.

Short of a majority, the party will require support from others to have enough votes to get the Queen's Speech passed.

At the moment, their only option lies with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the party shares many of the beliefs and values of the Tories including a clean Brexit.

A Conservative-DUP combination is the most likely scenario that would take place as opposed to a formal coalition with the two working together on a vote-by-vote basis.

Even if May does decide to stay on, she may come under significant pressure from senior Tories who might ultimately decide that a new PM would be best placed to run the country with just days to go until Brexit negotiations kick off.

We contacted the Conservatives about the reports, but they declined to comment.