Theresa May will be forced to face a grilling from MPs after losing a landmark case at the Supreme Court on Tuesday (25 January).

The prime minister's Brexit plans were dealt a blow after the top judges ruled eight to three in favour of giving parliament a vote on invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

May has promised to trigger the mechanism to split from the EU by the end of March and now the government will have to table an Article 50 bill.

Brexit secretary David Davis revealed the draft legislation will be put down "within days". MPs are expected to pass the bill, while the House of Lords could delay the legislation.

Labour and some Conservative MPs, including former ministers Nicky Morgan and Anna Soubry, are also calling for a White Paper on the government's Brexit plans.

Davis has, so far, refused to make such a move and has pointed to May's Lancaster House speech, which saw the prime minister unveil a 12-point Brexit plan.

"You can't have a speech as the only basis for accountability for two years or more," Sir Keir Starmer, Labour's Shadow Brexit secretary, protested.

The issue is likely to be raised during this week's Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs). The bout will come before May jets off to the United States later in the week to meet with Donald Trump.

The leaders are expected to discuss a potential trade deal between the UK and US. May wants a "bespoke" customs agreement with the EU which would allow Britain to broker its own trade deals.

The government is also talking to Australia, India, New Zealand, South Korea, Norway, China and the Gulf States about potential free trade arrangements, according to the Department for International Trade.

You can watch the latest PMQs session on BBC Parliament, Parliament TV and Sky News from 12:00 GMT.