The sex scandal engulfing Westminster has ratcheted up to a new level, with fresh allegations made against Theresa May's right hand man, cabinet office minister Damian Green.

The first secretary of state was referred to the cabinet secretary in Downing Street overnight after allegations were made by the academic Kate Maltby, who claimed that Green "fleetingly" touched her knee in 2015 and sent a "suggestive" text message. Maltby was 30 years his junior at the time.

Green has hit back at the allegations by Maltby, 31, claiming them to be "absolutely and completely untrue."

According to the BBC, Green has also hired specialist libel lawyers Kingsley Napley to deal with the scandal.

Writing in the Times, Maltby said that her encounters with Green left her feeling "awkward, embarrassed and professionally compromised."

She added that "It was not acceptable to me at the time and it should not be acceptable behaviour in Westminster in the future."

Maltby, 31, is a London-based writer and critic who carried out policy work for the Conservative Party and has penned numerous articles for the Times, FT and Spectator. Her political writing has seen her frequently appear on television, with appearances on Newsnight and Question Time.

Damian Green, 61, has been the MP for Ashford since 1997. The former work and pensions secretary has since June 2017 been first secretary of state and minister for the Cabinet Office. He married barrister Alicia Collinson in 1988, with whom he has two children.

The Green allegations are the latest in a week where claims and counterclaims have rocked Westminster.

On Tuesday (31 October), the Labour party confirmed that they had launched an investigation after activist Bex Bailey, 25, claimed that she was discouraged by an official within the party to report an alleged rape that occurred during a Labour event in 2011.

Earlier in the week, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon was the centre of controversy when he confirmed that he had been rebuked by a journalist after placing his hand on their knee.

Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer confirmed that "This 'incident' happened in 2002. No one was remotely upset or distressed by it. My knees remain intact."

Meanwhile, a list which has been seen by IBTimes UK, is thought to have been compiled by staff and researchers at Westminster, detailing a range of mostly unproven allegations about 40 Conservative MPs and ministers.

The list contains some serious allegations on various sexual encounters, prostitute usage, inappropriate behaviour with junior members of staff, and affairs.