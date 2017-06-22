The agent of mooted Arsenal target Emil Forsberg has accused RB Leipzig of 'destroying' his client's 'dreams' and urged the German outfit to listen to the Sweden international's wishes.

Forsberg was one of the stars of the Bundesliga last season as he scored eight times and provided an astonishing 19 assists in just 30 games to help Leipzig secure Champions League qualification in their premier season in the German top-flight.

Arsenal were preparing to lodge a bid of £20m for Forsberg's services in April, according to The Mirror, but Ralph Hassenhutl's men are not interested in selling their coveted playmaker as they prepare to rub shoulders with Europe's elite in the Champions League.

But Forsberg's agent Hasan Cetinkaya is incensed by Leipzig's refusal to sell his client, who he says is attracting attention from 'some of the biggest clubs', and believes the newly-founded side are trampling on the playmaker's burgeoning career.

"I and Emil have always accepted the club and the contracts with them," Cetinkaya told Aftonbladet."When Emil went there, the ambition was to take the team to the Bundesliga and then the Champions League. He has been involved with them all the way and broke records in their shirt.

"Both me and Emil have spoken to the club about his ambition, his future and his dreams.They didn't buy him for €15m, but for €3m and he signed a new contract and paid them back ten times. They will have to live with the fact that they are destroying his dreams."

"The least they can do is listen to Emil and understand how he thinks as he has given everything to take the club to the top. But here it is and life goes on. There is interest from some of the biggest clubs but I have informed there is nothing. As Emil has four years left on his contract, we expect him to stay."

Arsenal have already shopped in the Bundesliga this window, signing defender Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke last month, but their mooted interest in Forsberg has seemingly gone cold. Attention has seemingly turned to French forwards Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal have the pulling power to attract the pair from Monaco and Lyon respectively.