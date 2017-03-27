Thierry Henry has revealed that while he is not sure if he is ready to manage Arsenal if Arsene Wenger were to depart in the summer.

The 39-year-old hung up his boots in 2014 after a trophy-laden career including spells at Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls.

However, it was his eight-year spell at Arsenal that made him a star as he became a household name in football, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups while scoring 228 goals in all competitions for the north London side.

Since retiring, Henry has been a pundit for Sky while balancing out his coaching aspirations as the Frenchman completed his A licence coaching qualification while working with Arsenal's kids.

He was even offered a role as Under-18s coach before it was overruled by Wenger stating that Henry, who had criticised Arsenal on Sky, could not combine both roles as a coach and a pundit at the same time.

As a result, Henry departed Arsenal and is now assistant coach to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national team. However, with rumours of Wenger possibly leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, the Arsenal legend has reportedly been earmarked as a potential replacement. Henry spoke about Arsenal being the club of his heart but is not sure if he is ready to succeed the 67-year-old.

"It doesn't depend on me, there are things to be respected, it's my club of heart but I do not have any right-wings," Henry said, as quoted on ESPN. "My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that."

"But it's hard for me to talk about it I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done. Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job. I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim. I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it [being a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode."