A tech firm has created a dedicated stock market monitoring app that has been designed to chart the fluctuations in stocks based on comments made by incoming US President Donald Trump on social media.

London-based fintech company Trading.co.uk is launching the app just in time for Trump's inauguration, according to reports.

Trump's tweets have previously reportedly caused major variations in stock markets. His comments on a pharmaceutical firm "getting away with murder", led to several billion dollars worth of the firm's stocks being knocked off.

Trump's comments earlier in the week about China also impacted the value of the dollar and a few of his tweets from December 2016 on Lockheed Martin and Boeing reportedly saw both the firms' shares slump drastically.

Trump's social media activities gave rise to Trading.co.uk's app. According to the firm's head, Gareth Mann, the app will make use of AI (artificial intelligence) to wade through social media posts and messages, differentiating between them, in efforts to determine comments that just mention a firm or those likely to move markets, Reuters reported.

The app will then generate early warnings to users about when shares are anticipated to move.

"It is impact analysis," Mann said. "We can let you know when Trump tweets. We can let you know when he mentions a particular stock, or when he mentions a stock and a country. But if he just says he's riding on a Boeing 747 the system will do nothing."