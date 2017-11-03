Charlotte Crosby is renowned for being a bit of an image chameleon, changing up her hair colour regularly and experimenting with cosmetic procedures.

But the 27-year-old reality star left many of her 6m Instagram followers confused after sharing a snap looking more like her former Geordie Shore co-star Marnie Simpson than her usual self.

With her newly long raven hair styled straight and her skin bronzed to perfection, Crosby was easily mistaken for Simpson at first glance as she donned a silver mini dress and strappy nude sandals in the glamorous shot.

One bewildered follower commented: "am really confused I thought this was marnie for wayyyy longer than I should have".

Another put: "Look like marnie" while a third added: "I thought you were marnie for a minute".

Others were big fans of Crosby's new sleek look, with someone else telling her: "You look stunning!❤" as another cooed: "your dark hair so much yessssssssss".

Crosby appeared to have changed up her appearance dramatically following her relationship troubles with Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear, who she is said to have reunited with after a recent break-up.

The couple were papped after spending two nights in a luxury Newcastle hotel having crisis talks just three days after Crosby vowed she would never take him back.

A source told The Sun: "Charlotte is madly in love with Bear but she needs to know she can trust him.

"She told him that if they're going to make it work, then they have to give it their all. No more mini-break ups or taking time apart - it's all or nothing."

Crosby, who wears her heart on her sleeve, seems to be less than satisfied with her romance as she tweeted yesterday: "Tonight I saw an old couple on their balcony playing cards and drinking, they were laughing and they were happy in their own little world ☺️".

Adding: "I want that ".

Crosby is one of the biggest successes to come out of MTV's Geordie Shore, starring in 12 series of the show and gaining massive popularity for her personality and on/off romance with Gaz Beadle.

She has since won series 12 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and starred in Ex on the Beach in 2015, among other television appearances including This Morning and Britain's Got More Talent.