US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and more than 500 others injured. Twitter slammed Trump over his "soulless sentiment" and "tepid" choice of words.

"My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" Trump tweeted.

During brief remarks at the White House later on Monday (2 October), Trump called the massacre an "act of pure evil".

"Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one," Trump said. "We cannot fathom their pain; we cannot imagine their grief. To the families of the victims, we are praying for you and we are here for you, and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period."

Twitter lashed out at Trump over his initial "bland" response to the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history with one person saying: "This isn't a f**king Hallmark greeting card moment." Many also criticised Trump for not describing the massacre as a terrorist attack or using more forceful rhetoric as he has with other recent issues such as the NFL dispute.

"Warmest condolences? Wtf, are you writing a letter to your accountant?" one Twitter user wrote. Another added: "I read that and half expected 'Merry Christmas, from the Trump Family' at the end."

"He's a sociopath trying to feign empathy," one person tweeted.

'Shameless' star Emmy Rossum tweeted: "Dear @realDonaldTrump, the people of Las Vegas don't need your hashtags and empty tweets about 'warmest condolences'. They need action."