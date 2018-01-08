Researchers have found a dramatic new treatment for erectile dysfunction using a rub-on gel made from nitroglycerin.

Nitroglycerine is a highly combustible liquid substance typically found in explosives such as dynamite - but doctors have found another use that could benefit men in the bedroom.

A study of 220 males conducted by University College Hospital in London found that rubbing a pea-sized amount onto a man's penis dramatically improved their sexual performance.

Trialists noted an improvement in erections once the drug was used. 44% of respondents said that the drug began to work within five minutes – up to 12 times faster than Viagra. 70% also said that they were sexually aroused in 10 minutes or less after using the drug.

The treatment works by releasing nitric oxide gas which widens blood vessels and increases blood flow to the penis. It is hoped that the new drug will help men who do not see any positive effects from using Viagra or other prescription erectile dysfunction treatments.

"Potential advantages include potential for a fast action and ease of use," consultant surgeon David Ralph told the Sun. "Their use could be incorporated into sexual foreplay, increasing the level of intimacy between couples."

There are some side-effects, however, such as nausea and headaches and further trials will be needed before it hits the shelves.