While many people dream of quitting their jobs and travelling around the world, an Italian couple is actually living this dream – making it all work by simply sharing their bedroom antics online.

The self-confessed "nudist" couple Kim and Paulo, who are in an open relationship, have from the very beginning of their relationship been filming their sex sessions and now the two are making a fortune out of it.

"We love meeting people and sharing experiences, passion and hot sex with them," says 23-year-old Kim, who fell in love with her 28-year-old partner after indulging in a threesome with a mutual friend.

"One day we went to a party with a girlfriend of ours and the three of us ended up in bed together. After that night Paolo and I couldn't be apart ever again," she said, as quoted by The Sun.

Asides realising their similar passion, the swingers duo have always been interested in getting into the porn industry. Although not conventional, the couple finally had their breakthrough when they decided to post their X-rated videos on the internet.

Not only have their private adventures garnered a buzz on social media but also the pair is now living off their sex tape income. What started out as sharing raunchy photos and clips via the My Sweet Apple website, has turned into a venture for the pair as they put up the videos on sale for a beginning price of £3.50.

As the content got more erotic, the price of the clips also went higher. So much so that the couple went on to quit their full-time IT jobs as translator and media designer in favour of their round the world trips.

They have already covered exotic locations such as Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Greece and Argentina.

However, it hasn't been an absolute cakewalk for the two, who admitted to facing initial scrutiny from their close friends.

Having woken up to a text reading "we know" one morning, Kim says, "We freaked out and were horrified, so we took a bus to the beach in Tenerife, Canary Islands, sat and drank beer all afternoon chilling by the sea."

"Then it hit us. Why on earth should we care about anyone knowing when we are living the life we've always dreamed about? Now literally everybody knows and they are not surprised either," she was quoted as saying by the Sun.

Kim and Paulo have also been caught in the act several times.

"We got caught twice, once in Italy making the video 'Rollerskating and Sucking on the Highway'... We got a fine of about 80 Euro but eventually the video paid for it," admitted Kim.

But at the same time, they seem to be happy with their unique world tours.

"What I love about this way of travelling is that instead of having selfies around the world we have porn videos around the world to remember our favourite moments together!" she added.