In recent decades, bee populations have plummeted as a result of climate change and pesticide use. The declines have already resulted many species going extinct in the UK. Across Europe, the number of bee colonies fell by 12% in the winter of 2015/2016.

Bees are hugely important to the environment. They are key pollinators, meaning they play a role in producing a lot of the food we eat. The infographic below, produced by Fairmont, shows what would happen to your breakfast, lunch and dinner if bees went extinct.