Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has put himself in Manchester United fans' good books by claiming that they are the "real" deal in Manchester, and not Manchester City, who are also gunning for glory.

Meunier was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this summer but the deal fell through with PSG unwilling to sell the talented right-back. Both London clubs strengthened the right-back position just before the deadline, with Spurs bringing in another PSG player in Serge Aurier for £23m, while Chelsea signed Italy international Davide Zappacosta for £25m.

But the clubs, who finished first and second in the Premier League last season, failed in their attempts to sign their number one target for that position. The 26-year-old made 35 appearances for PSG last season, scoring four goals and assisting seven in all competitions.

However, in a recent interview with SFR Sport during the launch of the FIFA 2018 game, the defender stated that his real love in the Premier League lies with the Red Devils, thus opening doors for a transfer in the future.

When quizzed on which team he usually plays as in the game, Meunier said, as quoted by Goal.com, "Paris Saint-Germain, of course, but that's mostly to put myself up top. Other than that, Manchester."

When pressed on which part of Manchester, he added, "United. The real one. Because I've always been a Manchester fan."

"They've really built a good team this year, especially [Nemanja] Matic, who I would have really like to see join Paris Saint-Germain as he's truly exceptional, and regarding the rest, they've got a very good manager, a very good group, a very good fan base. They're the perfect club. They're really good," he added.

Meunier made his way to PSG from Club Brugge in 2016 and currently forms an integral part of a gifted squad in the French capital, with the club making some high-profile signings this summer in the form of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.