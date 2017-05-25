Three men from London have been charged with offences under the Terrorism Act over an alleged UK terror plot, police have said.

On 17 May, counter-terror police arrested Umar Ahmed Haque, Muhammad Abid and Abuthaher Mamun, from east London as part of an investigation by MI5 and the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Haque, 24, from Newham, has been charged with preparing to commit acts of terrorism between March 25 and May 18 and four counts of possessing records useful for committing or preparing acts of terrorism, the Press Association reported.

Abid, 27, also from Newham, is charged under terror laws with failing to disclose information about Haque.

Mamun, 18, from Barking, is accused of preparing to assist another to commit acts of terrorism.

A fourth man, 25-year-old Nadeem Ilyas Patel, from Newham, is accused of conspiring with Haque to possess a firearm - or imitation firearm - with intent to cause fear or violence.

All four men will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday. (26 May).