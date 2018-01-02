Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett and Reese Witherspoon are among the more than 300 actors, writers and filmmakers who have launched a fresh campaign to help combat sexual harassment in all walks of life, following last year's Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Called Time's Up, the initiative was announced with a full-page advert in the New York Times, describing itself as a "unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere".

The campaign is raising money to fund legal support for victims, male or female, of sexual harassment in the workplace. It has already raised $13m (£9.6m) of its $15m target.

On its website, a letter of solidarity reads: "Now unlike ever before, our access to the media and to important decision makers has the potential of leading to real accountability and consequences.

"We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed and to know that accountability is possible."

"We also want all victims and survivors to be able to access justice and support for the wrongdoing they have endured.

"We particularly want to lift up the voices, powers, and strength of women working in low-wage industries where the lack of financial stability makes them vulnerable to high rates of gender-based violence and exploitation."

The letter concludes: "We remain committed to holding out own workplaces accountable, pushing for swift and effective change to make the entertainment industry a safe and equitable place for everyone, and telling women's stories through our eyes and voices with the goal of shiting our society's perception and treatment of women."

The letter was also published in Time.

Time's Up's website also points to numerous surveys, polls and studies into sexual harassment in the workplace. One says that one-in-three women aged 18-34 have been sexually harassed at work. Another says "nearly half" of all working women have experienced harassment.

The push for real change in how sexual harassment is confronted around the world has been spurred by the Weinstein scandal – which involved allegations from more than 80 women – and those surrounding other famous faces, including Kevin Spacey and Louis CK.