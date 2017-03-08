If having strangers judge your entire persona based on six photos wasn't demeaning enough, how does it feel to know that there is an entire different version of Tinder reserved for people who are richer, prettier and more successful than you?

According to TechCrunch, Tinder has been operating a secret version of its dating app called Tinder Select, an invitation-only service reserved specifically for the most swipe right-worthy users. So that's celebrities, financial high-fliers and people who are really, really, ridiculously good-looking.

Tinder Select has apparently been in operation since the middle of 2016 or thereabouts, so the dating company has done a good job of keeping the exclusive service under wraps. Tinder Select appears to use the same version of the Tinder app, but utilises a separate interface that is unlocked once a user receives an invite to join.

Once they've unlocked Tinder Select, users can dip into the members-only zone by hitting a toggle that appears within the main app. This appears as a "gradient navy blue 'S' at the top, where the Tinder flame is normally found, and other blue accenting in place of the usual orange," according to TechCrunch, which has obtained screenshots from Tinder Select and described it as looking "way better than regular Tinder in terms of design."

It appears that Tinder Select users can 'nominate' others to join the service, which suggests that invited users have to be screened by other Tinder Select users or Tinder itself before being welcomed into the fold. This would certainly help keep numbers in check and ensure that the membership is reserved only for the most financially and physically privileged.

Tinder did not immediately reply to a request for comment by IBTimes UK, although it wouldn't be the first dating app to cater to elite members. Rival service Bumble has a 'VIBee' service that puts users who contribute regularly and positively to the app into a "curated" tier, meanwhile in the past dating apps have been designed exclusively for the rich and famous, such as the short-lived Rich Kids app.

Tinder Select is reported to have been in operation for the past six months or so. This is a fairly long time to keep an app in testing phase, which could suggest that the company plans (or planned) to keep the service under wraps indefinitely. Either way, it doesn't sound like we'll be getting an invite to mingle with the upper echelons of society any time soon.