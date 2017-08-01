Manchester United are in talks with online dating service Tinder over a £12m-per-year ($15.9m) shirt-sleeve sponsorship deal.

The Daily Mail reported that the United shirt could sport the Tinder logo on the left sleeve next season, with the right sleeve reserved for the Premier League logo.

Nine Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, have already signed sleeve deals ahead of the new season, but none come close to the £12m-per-year figure being negotiated by United.

The Red Devils' main shirt sponsor is US car brand Chevrolet – a seven-year deal worth an estimated £350m.

United were named the most valuable football club in the world for the first time in five years by Forbes magazine in June.

The 20-time English champions won the Europa League and the EFL Cup last season and were estimated to be worth $3.69bn – an 11% increase on the previous year.

United generated revenues of $765m during the 2015/16 season – including $405m from advertising and sponsorships alone – $77m more than Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are also the most profitable football club on the planet with an operating income of $288m, well above second-placed Real Madrid's $181m income.

The club's value is set to go further up this year due to the club's triumph in the Europa League earning them qualification into next season's Champions League – the richest annual sports event in the world.

United have been controlled since 2005 by the Glazer family, the US billionaire investors who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise.