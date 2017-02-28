Fans of TLC will rejoice to hear that the r'n'b '90s much-loved girl group are due to unveil their long-awaited final album this summer.

The manager of surviving members Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas and Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, confirmed on 27 February, that the project is "tentatively scheduled to be released at the end of June."

The announcement comes two years after the r'n'b sensations launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of the farewell record. The initial goal was $150,000 (£120K) but they raised almost $300,000.

Their fifth and final album would be their first since 2002's 3D – seven months after Lopes' death – which earned TLC two Grammy Award nominations and spawned hits including Girl Talk and Damaged.

The 2002 release was bittersweet as it followed the untimely April death of bandmate 'Lisa Eyes' Lopes after she was killed in car accident.

In the Kickstarter post, Diggins apologised to fans for the delay saying that their arena tour had stalled the project and the duo "demanded of themselves a record that would stand up to the great body of work created in the past and that you would be proud of, because your belief and support is the greatest form of love and we want you to be proud."

"It took a lot more time to coordinate schedules with writers, TLC's executive producer Ron Fair and recording sessions than anticipated," Diggins said.