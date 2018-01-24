Toby Alderweireld has declared himself fit for Tottenham ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Newport County after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Alderweireld, 28, has not featured for Spurs since pulling up during the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in a Champions League group stage match in early November.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Belgian centre-back said his recovery had progressed well and that he is ready to aid his teammates in their quest to secure a place in the Premier League's top-four.

League Two side Newport County host Spurs at Rodney Parade on Saturday, 27 January.

"I feel good. I feel fit. I'm strong. I feel ready to give 100% again, like I always do," Alderweireld said.

"I worked very hard to come back to the training group as quickly as possible. Not one thing in my head is doubting about the injury.

"Now it's up to me to prove that I'm ready again to the manager. It's always up to the manager [if I play]. I'm looking forward to giving my all on the pitch."

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool. The north London club face Italian champions Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 next month.

Spurs face a tough fixture list in February, playing Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus over a two-week period, and Alderweireld said the team will have to be at their best to come through those games unscathed.

"We can't deny it's going to be a very difficult and very important month," the defender said.

"We have to just see, game by game, and fight to get three points in each match. Then we'll see how far that brings us. But those are teams we have to beat, so why not?

"We're going very well with Spurs in the last few seasons, getting top-four every year and nearly winning the league. It's up to us to have a better season in the Champions League too."