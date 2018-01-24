Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for promising Ajax winger David Neres, should their attempts to sign Bordeaux's Malcom fail.

Malcom has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Europe, with his performances for the Ligue 1 side drawing the interest of Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side recently emerged as favourites as the manager seeks to bring in reinforcements out wide. They were reported to have held initial talks with Malcom's representatives for a transfer potentially worth up to €50m (£43.8m, $61.2m) with add-ons.

The latest development, though, comes after new Bordeaux boss Gus Poyet claimed that he would not have taken the position if he was not given assurances about the Brazilian winger's future at the club.

"I asked straight away if Malcom would be staying or not," Poyet said at his introductory press conference on Monday, 22 January. "They said yes. I said OK, now we can continue the discussion."

With the possibility of the transfer not happening, Spurs are looking to Neres as an alternative who could cost £35m ($49m) according to Goal Brazil.

Like Malcom, Neres is also a Brazilian winger whose performances for Ajax have put the spotlight on him as one of Holland's brightest talents.

The 20-year-old has an impressive eight goals and 11 assists in 17 league games this season for last year's Europa League finalists and would provide adequate cover for Tottenham out wide.

With the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen all hailing from Ajax, Neres could also be encouraged by their development since joining the north London side.

Spurs have also been linked with Lucas Moura, who is unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain with manager Unai Emery recently giving him the go-ahead to leave in January.

However, the Parisiens would prefer a permanent deal for the £22m-rated ($30m) former Sao Paulo man rather than a loan, which is what Tottenham are looking at.