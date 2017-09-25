Toni Kroos could make his return to action when Real Madrid visit Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night (26 September), after being included in Zinedine Zidane's 20-man squad alongside 21-year-old full-back Alvaro Tejero.

However, the Champions League encounter with the Bundesliga leaders will still come too early for Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Theo Hernandez, Jesus Vallejo and Mateo Kovacic.

Kroos, 27, missed the weekend's 2-1 victory at Alaves after suffering a rib injury during the previous defeat to Real Betis.

Zidane confirmed the blow before the trip to Vitoria but the Real Madrid boss already anticipated that the German international could be back in time for the crucial Champions League trip to Dortmund.

"He felt discomfort in his ribs again after the game and we didn't want to take any risks. I hope it's nothing serious and he'll be able to play on Tuesday. He's in a bit of pain today and the match is tomorrow – we're not going to risk it," the Real Madrid boss said in a press conference ahead of the trip to Alaves.

It seems Kroos has put those woes behind him after making Real Madrid's travelling squad for Germany.

Dani Ceballos, Casemiro and Isco formed the midfield in the victory over Alaves with the former scoring a brace to lead Los Blancos to victory.

However, Kroos and Luka Modric are expected to recover their place in Zidane's starting line-up to face Dortmund should the Germany international is fully fit.

Zidane faces further selection dilemmas as Theo Hernandez, Marcelo, Benzema, Vallejo and Kovacic remain on the sidelines.

The Real Madrid boss has promoted full-back Tejero from the second team to complete his 20-man travelling squad in order to fill the absences of his two left-back specialists. However, Nacho is tipped to cover that role in the line-up after the versatile centre-back played there against Alaves.

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale should return to the line-up to form the attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after the Welshman was rested at the weekend.