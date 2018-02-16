Teenage light heavyweight Willy Hutchison is hoping to see David Haye emerge victorious over Tony Bellew when the pair face off for the second time at the 02 Arena on 5 May as he bids to earn a place on the much-anticipated bout's undercard with a win over Eric Mokonzo on Friday.

Injury has blighted Haye's attempts to get one over on Bellew, who took to social media to warn his adversary that he will "make him pay" for delaying his return to the ring. The former WBA heavyweight champion suffered a horrendous Achilles injury midway through his first fight with the 'Bomber', and the rematch, initially scheduled for mid-December, had to be postponed by six months as the 37-year-old had to undergo surgery on his injured bicep.

Haye is confident he is over the worst of his fitness problems, which have dogged at various stages of his career in recent years, and Hutchison, whose first two professional fights have ended in technical knockout victories, is confident the man whose stable he belongs to will reign supreme over Bellew, as he was expected to last time around.

"It'll be a good fight, but I think if Haye catches him he's taking him [Bellew] clean out," Hutchison told World Boxing News.

"I expect it to be just like the last one, but hopefully David is the man on the night and gets the job done."

Former world youth amateur champion Hutchison will, like many others, be intrigued to learn the victor of Haye vs Bellew, but the talented Scot is hoping to have more than just a watching brief on 5 May.

Victory over Mikonzo at Bethnal Green on 16 February will heighten his chances of being included on the undercard at the 02 Arena, but Hutchison will not be thinking about such a "privilege" when he tries to continue his unbeaten start to life as a professional boxer.

"Of course, it's still a while away I'll have to wait and see," Hutchison said. "It would be nice to get on that, of course I would want to box on the card, it would be amazing wouldn't it? It would be a privilege but it's a while away for me yet.

"Training is going good, I have been in Germany for training camp and it's gone really well, to be honest with you. I've been getting some good sparring and good rounds with some local lads and I also had some good sparring back home before I got here."