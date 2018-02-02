David Haye insists his bicep injury is healing well ahead of his rematch with Tony Bellew and is confident he and 'The Bomber' will produce "another fantastic showdown" at the 02 Arena in May.

Haye and Bellew's rematch was initially scheduled for 17 December but a bicep injury sustained by 'The Hayemaker' in training saw the highly-anticipated bout postponed for six months. The 37-year-old, who suffered a dreadful Achilles injury midway through his first fight with the former WBC cruiserweight champion in March last year, had to have surgery to correct the issue but is now fighting his way back to full fitness after overcoming the "freak" injury, his second in less than 12 months.

"The injury is healing well and the operation was a flying success," Haye told Sky Sports.

"I've worked every day to make sure I'm not just as good but better than before. I'm punching already, doing pull-ups, press-ups, everything I could do before.

"What happened last time to postpone the fight was a freak accident, like getting hit by a car, there's nothing you can do. Unfortunately, it happened and thankfully the rematch got rescheduled."

Haye's recent injury record has led many to worry about his durability in the ring. Bellew, who won via technical knockout last year and will subsequently receive a larger portion of the purse on 5 May.

Haye isn't looking for a final payday, though, and the Bermondsey-born boxer is confident his body will allow him and Bellew to put on another spellbinding bout that will hopefully not be decided by another horrific injury.

"Tony wants this as much as I do, the first fight was an epic battle, edge-of-your-seat stuff, and I think the fans will have another fantastic showdown," Haye said.

"I was a huge favourite the first time around, he said my body will break down, he will take over and stop me and that's exactly what he did. However, I know I still have a lot more to give.

"When the bell rings, you'll see the best of me. People are worried about my body falling apart but hopefully that's a thing of the past and you'll see a very healthy athlete on May 5."