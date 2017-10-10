A prominent pro-Brexit blogger has penned an article admitting that Brexit wasn't turning out how he expected and that the government was making a "pig's ear" of the ongoing negotiations.

Peter North, who heads the Leave Alliance, said in a blog post that the Brexit process wasn't going in the direction that he expected.

In the piece entitled "I don't like this Brexit, but I will live with it", he said that the current negotiations between Britain and the EU, which look set to see the country exit the single market, were not what he had hoped for, but this remained better than the "2015 status quo."

He wrote that the country was set to become a much more expensive place to live and that there would be a "spike in crime" as the country adjusts in a post-Brexit world.

North predicts that the engineering industry could be one of the worst hit once Britain leaves the EU, as the sector relies heavily on defence spending.

This prediction comes on the same day that BAE Systems announced that 2,000 jobs would be cut .

Effectively we are looking at a ten year recession. Nothing ever experienced by those under 50. - Peter North- Leave HQ

Politically he expected Brexit to wipe out the Conservatives and usher in a long period under the rule of Jeremy Corbyn.

But his boldest claim, despite all the negatives, was that culture could be boosted by Brexit.

He said: "I expect to see a cultural revolution where young people actually start doing surprising and reckless things again rather than becoming tedious hipsters drinking energy drinks in pop-up cereal bar book shops or whatever it is they do these days. We'll be back to the days when students had to be frugal and from their resourcefulness manage to produce interesting things and events."

Despite pushing for Britain's exit, North suggested that over time, the UK's relationship with the EU would warm once again.

He concluded his piece by saying that "given the opportunity to vote again I would still vote to leave. Eventually it gets to a point where any change will do. I prefer an uncertain future to the certainty I was looking at."

Current Brexit negotiations have progressed slowly with intense debates over the future relationship with the single market, the rights of EU citizens in the UK as well as the Irish border.