A top heart surgeon is accused of raping a woman in his office and telling her the she "owed him" for treating her sick child, a court heard.

She is one of five women Mohamed Amrani is alleged to have subjected to sexual assaults and one rape at the hospital between 2001 and 2014.

"He started saying, 'You owe me for the help I gave you. Remember, you owe me,' " she told jurors, the Times reported.

The woman alleges that 53-year-old Amrani then attacked her in his office while still wearing his operating theatre gown, planting kisses on her neck and ears.

She told jurors at the Old Bailey that the consultant surgeon then locked the office door, stripped her and assaulted her.

He is accused of seating her on a sofa in his office at Harefield Hospital in Hillingdon, west London, and forcing her to perform a sex act.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was left feeling "very, very shaken" by the attack, and said she felt unable to report the attack because of Amrani's prominence.

Amrani, of Harrow, north west London, denies one count of rape, one count of assault by penetration, six counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Amarani is regarded as one of the country's top heart surgeons, and performed the first double valve replacement using keyhole surgery in 2007.

The trial continues.