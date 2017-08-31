Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international was banned from entering the United Kingdom after he was handed a two-year suspended prison sentence for attacking a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in 2016.

Aurier's visa was revoked by the Home Office, which forced him to miss PSG's Champions League clash against Arsenal last November. However, he has been granted a UK work visa, which will then allow him to complete a move to the north London club.

According to the BBC, Tottenham have agreed a £23m ($29.6m) deal with the Ligue 1 outfit for the transfer of the right-back to England. He will be their fourth signing of the summer transfer window, after Davinson Sanchez, Paulo Gazzaniga and Juan Foyth.

Mauricio Pochettino saw his side allow Kyle Walker leave the club as he completed a switch to Manchester City for a fee that is believed to be above £50m ($64.4m). Aurier can replace the England international at the Spurs' squad.

PSG signed Dani Alves on a free transfer after the Brazilian was released by Juventus after terminating his contract. The arrival of the former Barcelona star at Parc des Princes saw the French club sanction the African right-back's sale.

Apart from Tottenham, their league rivals Manchester United were also believed to be interested in signing Aurier. The player's initial preference was to join Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

However, the influence of football agent Pini Zahavi, who is close to PSG and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy played a key role in helping Pochettino's side secure Aurier's services. Spurs are set to complete the formalities for the player on Thursday.