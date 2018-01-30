Mauricio Pochettino could be handed a triple injury boost ahead of the visit of Manchester United with the return of Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris and Christian Eriksen.

Alderweireld has not featured since picking up a hamstring injury in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage in early November.

A key figure for Spurs, the Belgian defender has gone on to miss the club's next 18 games in all competitions as Pochettino's men have gradually dropped from third to fifth in the Premier League table since his setback.

Meanwhile, Lloris and Eriksen have both not been in action since the 4-0 win against Everton on 13 January, with the duo suffering from a bout of illness.

But with the trio all in action during a first team recovery session on Monday (29 January), the Daily Mail reports that they could be in line to return for the crucial home encounter against United on Wednesday night (31 January).

The north London side are currently eight points behind second-placed United as well as two points off fourth-placed Liverpool, and so, it is imperative they have a positive result with their upcoming schedule in mind.

Tottenham will be facing the likes of United, Liverpool and Arsenal in the next few weeks while they also have an FA Cup replay against Newport County and a double Champions League header with Juventus to look forward to.

Alderweireld's return, in particular, is a major boost for Pochettino, who has preferred to use him alongside Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez in a three-man defence this season. The 28-year-old was previously in line to return for the club's 1-1 draw with Newport in the FA Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are close to completing their first January deal after agreeing a £25m fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of Lucas Moura. However, the Brazilian winger will not be eligible to play against United if he is not registered with the Premier League by 12 GMT on Wednesday.