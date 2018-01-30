Gerard Deulofeu has become the fourth player to leave Barcelona during the ongoing January transfer window following the exits of Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Rafinha to Istanbul Basaksehir, Hebei Fortune and Inter Milan respectively.

The Spanish winger has joined Premier League side Watford on loan until the end of the campaign. Deulofeu was keen to leave Camp Nou as he was seeking regular game time in order to have a chance of making Julen Lopetegui's squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The 23-year-old winger re-joined Barcelona from Everton this summer, but has found game time hard to come by under Ernesto Valverde. He has made just 10 La Liga appearances of which just five have been from the start.

Barcelona have been open to allowing him to leave especially after they got Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. Deulofeu is their sixth transfer overall following the three exits and the arrivals of the aforementioned Brazilian and defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras. He was also linked with moves to Inter Milan and Napoli before completing a loan switch to Watford.

"FC Barcelona and Watford Football Club reach an agreement on the loan of Gerard Deulofeu until 30 June 2018. The agreement sees the English team cover his salary and a potential add on of one million euros," a statement read on the Catalan club's official site.

Deulofeu came up through Barcelona's La Masia academy and was included in the first-team as a 17-year-old during Pep Guardiola's reign. The Spain international's loan at Watford will be his fourth loan club having spent time with Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan previously.

The Barcelona loanee becomes Watford manager Javi Garcia's first signing and the club have confirmed that the winger will be eligible to play against Stoke City on Wednesday (31 January) since he completed the signing before the deadline on Tuesday.

"Watford FC is delighted to confirm the loan signing of forward Gerard Deulofeu from FC Barcelona until the end of the season," a statement read on the Hornets' official site.

"Deulofeu is eligible to play a part against Stoke City on Wednesday evening having completed his move before Tuesday's midday deadline," the statement added.