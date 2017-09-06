Tottenham are expecting midfielder Erik Lamela to be available for selection by the end of the year as he continues his rehabilitation on a troublesome hip problem that has plagued him for the last 11 months.

Lamela, 25, has not featured for Spurs since October and recently underwent surgery on both hips in order to try and cure his long-standing issues. The Argentine was left out of his side's Champions League squad for the group stage of the competition by Mauricio Pochettino, whose decision led to further questions and concerns over Lamela's availability this season.

Tottenham legend Ricky Villa is worried the hip issues may curtail Lamela's playing career, but the Evening Standard report that Pochettino's staff are confident the former Roma playmaker will be involved in the first-team before the second half of the campaign.

While Pochettino did omit Lamela from his squad for Europe's premier club competition, he will be able to include his compatriot for the latter stages of the tournament providing his side make it out of their group, a task made difficult by the presence of current holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Clubs are permitted to make up to three changes to their Champions League squads before 1 February.

Lamela is set to be out for the next few months at least, but Tottenham will be able to call upon midfield powerhouse Victor Wanyama for their trip to Everton. The Kenya international missed Spurs' 1-1 draw with Burnley before the international break and was unable to take part in his country's friendly against Mozambique last weekend due to a knee injury, but the former Celtic star is believed to be fit enough to feature at Goodison Park, a ground Spurs have only won at once in their last 10 visits.

Pochettino will almost certainly call on new signings Serge Aurier, Juan Foyth, Fernando Llorente and Davinson Sanchez in his matchday squad for the game against Ronald Koeman's side. Club-record signing Sanchez made a very brief appearance during his side's disappointing home draw with Burnley and could be afforded his full debut this weekend.