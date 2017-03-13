Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has paid tribute to his teammates and Spurs fans after scoring against Millwall and is determined to 'work hard' for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the absence of the injured Harry Kane.

Janssen scored from open play for the first time in his Tottenham career against Millwall on 12 March and his name was loudly sung by those in the terraces. The Dutch international expressed his gratitude at the treatment he received from Spurs supporters and says it was 'amazing' to hear his name ring around White Hart Lane.

"It's nice to see they were so happy for me. I've worked hard for that moment and it was nice to see the boys happy for me as well," Janssen told Tottenham's official website. "If you are a footballer that's what you want to hear and thanks to the fans, it was amazing.

"It's fantastic how they support me and I really like that, I really appreciate it. It's amazing to play and hear your name being sung. That's football – work hard and you'll get your chances."

Janssen's goal could prove to be a timely boost for Tottenham, who look set to be without Kane for a substantial period after the England international suffered an ankle injury during their 6-0 drubbing of the Lions in the FA Cup.

Janssen, along with South Korean forward and hat-trick hero Heung-min Son, will have the unenviable task of filling the considerable void left by Kane, and the 22-year-old is intent on helping Spurs end the season with a new addition to the trophy cabinet.

"We really wanted to go through," the Tottenham misfit added. "The semi-finals are so important and we did a good job to win 6-0. We want to win trophies, we're in the semi-final now and we have to go on and continue our form. We'll see who we get next."