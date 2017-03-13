Eric Dier has warned there are not many players in the game capable of filling the void left by Tottenham Hotspur's stricken star Harry Kane.

Kane, who has struck 14 goals since the turn of the year, was forced off after 10 minutes during Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final tie with Millwall when his ankle appeared to be caught under the trailing legs of Lions defender Jake Cooper.

Spurs did not struggle in his absence this afternoon with Son Heung-min hitting a hat-trick as they booked their place in the semi-finals with a 6-0 win. But the club are now facing the prospect of being without the striker for two months after Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the injury is the same one which ruled the striker out for that length of time earlier this season.

While Dier sees his absence as the perfect opportunity for others to step up, he admits his teammate for club and country is irreplaceable.

"Obviously Harry is very important for us, a big part of this team in many ways. I don't know how bad it is. Hopefully he is fit as soon as possible," Dier said, the Mirror report.

"There aren't many players in the world who you can replace Harry with but it is a chance for someone else to step up. Not just the strikers but the whole team.

"We are all very disappointed about Harry's injury, hopefully he gets back as quickly as possible because he is very important for us."

Kane left White Hart Lane with his right foot in a protective boot after the match and will undergo a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the problem. "He twists his ankle – the same ankle as it was before against Sunderland. Now we will wait and assess tomorrow and wait and see," said Pochettino of Kane post-match. "Today it's difficult. It's a similar situation to Sunderland. We need to assess him today it is difficult to give you a real level of how he is."

Kane's two-month absence last year ruled him out for 10 games and he faces being absent for a similar period. Pochettino has already ruled the England international out of the visit of Southampton next weekend, the first of possibly nine matches he could miss.