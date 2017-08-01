Tottenham Hotspur will wait until the end of the summer transfer window to firm up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier, though there remains uncertainty over whether the Ivory Coast international will be permitted to complete his move to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is expected to leave the Ligue 1 giants this summer after the arrival of Dani Alves from Champions League runners-up Juventus. The former Lens and Toulouse defender made just 21 top-flight starts last season for Unai Emery's side, with Thomas Meunier often a preferred option.

According to La Parisien, PSG want €25m (£22.38m, $29.60m) for Aurier, but Tottenham and fellow suitors Inter Milan are aware of their willingness to sell and will wait for that asking price to drop before substantiating their interest. Spurs' need for a new right-back has grown in recent weeks following the departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, which leaves Mauricio Pochettino with Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters as his only options. Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, meanwhile, is hopeful of signing a full-back to compete with Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Having yet to make a single signing during the summer window, Tottenham are the only club in the Premier League not to have improved their squad ahead of the new campaign. Pochettino admits the north Londoners, who will play their home games at Wembley Stadium this term, have lost ground on their rivals as the search for new recruits continues.

However, a major hurdle stands between Tottenham and a deal for Aurier as the player awaits to hear the result of an appeal against a suspended two-year prison sentence for attacking a police officer. Aurier was free to play for his club during their domestic campaign but was barred from entering the United Kingdom last November after having his visa application revoked by the Home Office, meaning he was prevented from facing Arsenal in the Champions League.

Despite being allowed to travel for the games against Bulgaria's Ludogorets Razgrad and Spain's Barcelona, Aurier was denied a presumption of innocence by the British authorities following his appeal. A decision regarding his plea, which if upheld is likely to lead to a period of community service, is expected soon but the ruling is provoking further uncertainty over his future.

Unsubstantiated reports in France have linked Manchester United with a move for Aurier. Paris United claims he has agreed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side worth between £4m and £4.5m-a-year after United matched PSG's valuation of the player. These uncorroborated claims should however be treated with caution given the lack of clarity over whether Aurier will be allowed to play in the UK.