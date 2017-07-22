Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the latest team to express their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, with manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to sign a credible replacement for Kyle Walker, who has moved to Manchester City. The England right-back has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium after the two clubs settled on a deal that could be worth in excess of £50m - a record for an English player.

French publication Telefoot reports that Tottenham have joined the race to sign the Ivorian with Inter Milan also interested in his services. Manchester City and Manchester United are also in the running, with both clubs in the market for a full-back to supplement their squad.

Aurier's future at the French giants is now under scrutiny with PSG confirming the signing of Brazil international Dani Alves. The right-back, released by Juventus earlier in July, had been widely expected to join City after reportedly coming to an agreement with his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola.

He is no longer the first choice at PSG which has not gone down well with the defender and wants to leave the club for greener pastures and concerted game time. Manager Unai Emery has revealed that he has spoken to Aurier about his future, with the player stating that he does not see himself next season with the Ligue 1 giants.

"I've spoken with Serge to tell him I wanted him to stay here and continue with us," he told L'Equipe, as quoted by Goal. "He told me that he wanted to leave and that he wanted to stay in Paris to prepare for going. So, we signed Dani Alves, a very experienced player who has the spirit of a champion."

The defender is set to be engulfed in a transfer war, with a host of interested parties, where the Manchester clubs and Tottenham looking to beat one over the other. Aurier has made 67 appearances for PSG in the league and Europe combined in three seasons combined, picking up five goals and assisting 15.